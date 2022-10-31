STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A six-month investigation led to a 60-year-old being arrested for two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

Salvador Saldana-Jiminez, 60, of Storm Lake, turned himself in to Storm Lake police over the weekend on charges of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 on two separate occasions.

The investigation began in March of this year when the Storm Lake Police Department received reports of sexual abuse of a female child. One incident was dated January 2016 and a separate incident was dated in October 2020.

An investigation was subsequently launched into the incident in conjunction with the Iowa Department Of Human Services. Police identified Saldana-Jiminez as their suspect in the matter. Saldana-Jiminez surrendered himself to the police on Oct. 30.

Saldana-Jiminez was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He was released after posting bond and promising to appear.