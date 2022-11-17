DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient after a State of Iowa investigation, according to arrest affidavits.

Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an affidavit says.

Laura Kay Entsminger (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

An affidavit on file in Scott County Court is signed by an investigator for the State of Iowa, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit – Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals. The affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22, Laura Entsminger worked as a Director at Oakwood Place Assisted Living,” the affidavit alleges.

While she was working there, she diverted 27 Hydrocodone pills from a resident, the investigator alleges in the affidavit. (Hydrocodone is used to relieve severe ongoing pain.)

Entsminger, who was arrested on a warrant, on Tuesday signed a financial statement – on file in Scott County Court – that says she works at Good Samaritan.

Entsminger was released on $10,000 bond. She is set to appear Dec. 6 in Scott County Court.

A Class C felony sentence can be up to 10 years, along with a fine.