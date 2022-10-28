LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man allegedly led deputies in Plymouth County on a chase with speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Nicholas Benigno, 24, of Le Mars, was arrested late Oct. 27 on charges of eluding officers, possession of marijuana, and interference with official acts.

According to an affidavit, the incident started when officers ran a check on the Oldsmobile that Benigno was driving. The affidavit claims the rear signals on the Oldsmobile were improper, as was the car’s muffler. The officer activated lights and sirens but allegedly Benigno did not stop for the officer.

What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The alleged chase only ended when the Oldsmobile went across several stop strips.

Officers then allegedly found Marijuana on Benigno’s person and showed signs of being legally impaired. Benigno then refused sobriety tests and a warrant was obtained for Benigno’s blood to test for intoxicating substances.