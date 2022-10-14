DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police have released the name of a man who died after

being shot Wednesday, and also announced one person has been arrested in

connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Park Avenue around 3:10 p.m. on a

report of a shooting with someone injured, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with

the Des Moines Police Department. Before police arrived, bystanders drove the

injured person to the 2300 block of Park Avenue, where an officer located the

car and medics with the Des Moines Fire Department began life-saving measures.

Police said the person who was shot was 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old male has now been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police are not releasing his name, but he has been charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver – Marijuana (Weapons Enhancement).

One gun has been recovered by police.

The investigation into the shooting continues.