DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother has been arrested in the death of her nine-month-old son, who police said drowned in a bathtub back in June.

Twyla Schiebel, 31, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning on a charge of child endangerment-death.

Court documents said Schiebel was giving her son a bath on June 16 when she left him in a seat in the tub, that did not have a safety belt, and left the room to read a book to her other son. When she came back to the bathroom, Schiebel found the nine-month-old lying on his back in the tub and water was covering his face.

Schiebel called 911 and the baby was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a criminal complaint said. An autopsy determined the cause of death was drowning.

Police said Schiebel tried to avoid arrest by giving an officer her sister’s name. She has been charged with making a false report to a public entity on that offense, according to court records.

Schiebel made her initial appearance before a judge Friday morning and a $25,000 bond was set. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 10th.