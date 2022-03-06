CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing a Cedar Falls man inside a downtown apartment in 2019.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that jurors on Friday found Keyon Roby, 20, guilty of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2019, shooting death of 24-year-old Grant Saul.

The jury deliberated for a day-and-a-half following a week of testimony.

The punishment for first-degree murder in Iowa is a mandatory life sentence. Roby also was found guilty of robbery. Formal sentencing will be at a later date.