SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a man who pleaded insane on the basis of having a mental health condition caused by prolonged use of marijuana.

Paul Belk, of South Carolina, was convicted of stabbing his mother, Lisa Belk, multiple times. Lisa Belk died of her injuries. Paul Belk, his mother, and two sisters were in his mother’s home at the time of the stabbing.

Initially, Belk was charged with first-degree murder and willful injury, but was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder.

Belk had two main points of contention in his appeal: first, that he had met his burden of proof in his insanity defense and second, that the prosecution had not proven that he acted with malice aforethought, or the intent to commit an evil act, which is required for a conviction of second-degree murder.

The crux of the argument from Belk regarding his insanity plea was that there was sufficient evidence to support his Insanity defense and he should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Belk argued that he suffered from a mental condition as a result of prolonged extensive drug use resulted not temporary insanity, but “settled or established ” insanity.

In Iowa, part of the insanity defense is proving that a defendant suffered from a disease or deranged condition of the mind. This condition of the mind must be permanent, and not merely fleeting such as being caused by drugs or alcohol. Belk’s defense had argued that his heavy use of marijuana had caused a permanent mental health condition. However, according to the Court’s opinion, the members of the appeals court disagreed.

Two different mental health professionals examined Belk, a psychiatrist hired by the defense and a forensic psychologist hired by the state. The psychiatrist felt Belk had schizophrenia whereas the forensic psychologist felt Belk was feigning mental illness.

The court cited Belk’s return to a normal mental status soon after the crime as evidence that he did not have a settled or established mental disorder.

Belk also argued he did not meet the legal definition of malice aforethought, which is required for a second-degree murder conviction. However, it was pointed out by the court that using a knife in the crime is all the evidence necessary to prove this element of the crime.

In addition to his two previous claims, Belk also challenged his representation however the appeals court pointed out that they do not have the authority to look at such matters on Direct appeal. Instead, ineffective Council appeals take place during the post-conviction relief process.