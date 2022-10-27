SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone.

According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all had commercial driver’s licenses, from Miami all the way to South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

According to the court papers, on October 10, Delvis Fuentes, Yoslany Del Sol and Ledier Andino left Florida each driving a semi-truck.

Two days later, law enforcement placed tracking devices on the trucks in Iowa as the three men made their way from Des Moines to Sioux City. In both cities, they were seen by law enforcement scoping out semi-truck yards where trailers are commonly stored — “looking for product to steal,” according to the court documents.

On October 14, investigators say Fuentes, Del Sol and Andino were spotted driving in Sioux Falls, where a trailer was stolen from Thermo King later that night. The trailer had 19 pallets of ham inside, worth $40,000. They put the ham in their own trucks, ditched the trailer and headed to Minnesota.

On October 15 in Pipestone, Minnesota, the Pipestone Veterinary Services Overstock Warehouse had three electric pallet jacks and two semi-trucks stolen that have since been recovered. A representative with the company says they have the two semi-trucks back in their possession.

Later that same day, GPS tracking followed all three men to Worthington, Minnesota, where law enforcement later found out two semis and two trailers were stolen from the JBS Pork plant. Altogether, there were 44 pallets of pork in the trailers, worth about $300,000.

According to GPS tracking, on October 16 around 1:30 a.m., all three semi-trucks driven by Fuentes, Del Sol and Andino left the Worthington area headed back to Florida.

Two days later, a trooper stopped one of the drivers in Tennessee. And all three men were arrested in Florida on October 20, where the meat and several pallet jacks were discovered.

The men are all facing federal charges.

According to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the arrests are part of a large and sophisticated theft ring based in Miami. Investigators say all together there have been approximately 45 thefts in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, totaling $9 million in losses.