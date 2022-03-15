SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cell phone is crucial these days and a local company is helping those in need a free phone and plan.

Cricket Wireless provided free smartphones and free wireless service at the warming shelter on Tuesday.

The event was made possible by the Affordable Connectivity Program signed into law last year.

The program is completely free for those who qualify, and a representative of Cricket Wireless said it helps many people who need it most.

“All of us need a phone and especially people at the warming shelter. Having that connectivity, having that data, being able to talk to the outside world for jobs and applications and everything. I think that’s crucial and I’m really excited that us Cricket Wireless are able to partner with the warming shelter and make this happen and help out these folks,” Indirect Sales Executive Karl Pauling said.

People who want to see if they qualify for the program but missed Tuesday’s event at the warming shelter can go to any Cricket Wireless store and ask for assistance.