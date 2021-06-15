Crews battling fire at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A world-renowned pipe organ company in Lake City, Iowa went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. Dobson Pipe Organ Builders was completely engulfed in flames.  

According to onlookers, the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. 

Fire crews from around Calhoun County continue to battle flames leaping more than 50 feet into the air.

According to a Facebook post from the Dobson Company, one employee was burned after attempting to put out the flames.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Dobson Pipe Organ Company has been constructing fine pipe organs for churches, schools and private individuals for more than 3 decades.

