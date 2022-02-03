DOON, Iowa (KELO) — Firefighters in northwestern Iowa faced cold temperatures as they battled a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Doon Fire Department says reports of a train car fire came in around 3 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a train car fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the train car was carrying a load of wood paneling.

Heavy equipment was brought in to unload the wood paneling from the train car. The wood bundles were moved to a safe distance where they were extinguished and allowed to burn out.

Officials say firefighters used 32,000 gallons of water to put out the fire in zero-degree temperatures. Firefighters were cleared from the scene at 8:38 a.m.