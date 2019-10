SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews quickly put out a small fire at a house on Sioux City’s west side.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to 1122 of West 19th Street for a house fire Tuesday around 12:50 p.m.

An official told KCAU 9 that no one was home when they arrived. They got into the house and saw a fire in the house’s living room and quickly put it out.

They believe the house will not be red-tagged.