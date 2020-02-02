Creighton University students provide free tax services

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU)- A group of college students are donating their time to give back to low-income people in the Winnebago area. Accounting students from Creighton University are spending their Saturday and Sunday providing free tax services.

“I appreciate the fact that they have this program because I’ve utilized it last year and I’m utilizing it this year,” said Theodore Wolfe a resident in Winnebego.

While most people groan about filing their taxes Wolfe is one of many residents in the area getting his taxes done for free.

“They’re answering all my questions when I ask, it doesn’t feel like anyone is trying to get money out of me or any type of scam. It is really helpful,” said Wolfe.

Taking the stress and complications out of the equation Creighton University students have been assisting natives and locals with their taxes on the reservation for a decade now.

“Filing taxes is a pain and its something that a lot of people procrastinate on, especially when they know it’s going to cost them a little money potentially,” said Peter Keller a senior at

Creighton University.

On average using self-help tax programs like Turbo Tax or H&R Block can cost you anywhere from 100-200 dollars.

“I mean that’s a lot of money for some people, so this program goes a long way and helping provide people with professional services, and navigate the complicated individual income tax system, and save a little money along the way,” said Keller.

The 22 students volunteering their time to help the community while also receiving an opportunity of their own.

“They are actively learning the stuff from an academic standpoint and they are now applying it so that’s a very useful way of learning well at least in my experience,” said Keller.

“I will continue to utilize it as long as their coming down here and showing us the fact that we don’t have to rely on outside companies and Creighton will help us,” said Wolfe.

If you are a member of the Winnebago Tribe or a local community member and are interested in seeking this service, students will have another event on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blackbird Bend Casino 17214 210th St. Onawa, Iowa.