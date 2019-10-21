Crash with semi in Plymouth County hospitalizes one

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was seriously injured in a crash with a semi in rural Plymouth County Sunday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a collision of a semi and SUV at the intersection of C16 and K22, about 5 miles southwest of Craig, Iowa, Sunday around 1:25 p.m.

They said that James Utexch, 87, from Akron, was driving the SUV with a trailer carrying a grain head west on C16 and crossing the intersection. As he was crossing the intersection, Chase Breitbarth, 34, of Le Mars was driving the semi south on K22. When the SUV crossed in from, he tried to stop but was unable to, hitting the SUV.

Utesch was airlifted to MercyOne hospital in critical condition. He is now considered to be in stable condition. Breitbarth was uninjured.