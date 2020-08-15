Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue of California couple

This photo from helicopter video posted by the California Highway Patrol shows part of a confrontation between an elderly couple, at left, with an unidentified man between them, and a cow and her calf, that required the intervention of the CHP in Fairfield in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Authorities said on Facebook that the unidentified couple had fallen to the ground after a cow gave chase to them in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park. They were hoisted into a helicopter to elude the angry bovine. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

Video Credit: California Highway Patrol

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A confrontation between an elderly couple and a cow and her calf required the intervention of the California Highway Patrol this weekend.

The couple had to be hoisted to safety by helicopter Sunday after the cow charged at them on an empty trail in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park.

A video of the rescue shows the cow and calf standing just steps away from the couple. Officials lifted the couple 75 feet into the air.

They were taken to a hospital and were treated for undisclosed injuries. The couple was not identified.

