COVID-19 testing site to open in Storm Lake Saturday

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Another COVID-19 testing site will be opening up in Siouxland.

The office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that a TestIowa site will be opening in Storm Lake on Saturday, May 16.

Testing will be done at Storm Lake High School at 621 Tornado Dr. in Storm Lake. Only those who qualify for a test and schedule an appointment will be tested.

Iowans are encouraged to fill out an assessment on TestIowa’s website as soon as possible to determine whether they qualify for testing. Anyone who does qualify will then schedule an appointment.

More information on the assessment can be found at TestIowa’s website or contact the governor’s office at (515) 281-5211.