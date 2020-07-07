COVID-19 pandemic may affect 2021 firework sales

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KCAU) – After Iowa legalized the sale and use of fireworks in the state, many retailers over the border in South Dakota were unsure how it would affect business.

South Dakota fireworks retailers would get Iowa shoppers, but now that it’s been a few years, they said it’s been an amazing opportunity.

“This would be the place to come because, it’s obviously in South Dakota, but now that it opened up, we’ve been able to open up these satellite locations around and get our product out to where people live,” John Barber, owner of Zort’s Fireworks said.

The future is still a bit uncertain as many retailers have placed their orders for next year, but nearly all firework production comes from China. The virus may affect next year’s supply.

