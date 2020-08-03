COVID-19 causing beef jerky shortages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The pandemic is disrupting the production and distribution of meat around the world. Some types of meat have been hurt more than others, and beef jerky is one of them.

“There are jerky’s that are unavailable right now like, they’re not producing pork, turkey, or wild game. They’re also not producing any of the pet treats that I would normally carry,” said beef jerky plant owner Mark Delgado.

According to County Extension Agent for Agriculture Steve Estes, as the meat industry continues to adjust to recent changes along the supply chain, cattle farmers in the big country are feeling the economic impact.

“Producers here locally were getting a lot lower price for cattle, but mainly because the cattle numbers were backed up. There was an oversupply of actual live cattle, but then we had an undersupply, basically, of processed beef in the stores,” Estes said.

Delgado says his business has been hit harder than others, because his jerky is made from meat produced in the U.S.A.

“There are other brands out there, that they receive beef from outside the United States, so they have not been affected quite as heavily as we have, and they use literally everything to make their jerky,” Delgado said.

As the pandemic continues, beef jerky lovers might have to live without some of their favorite flavors for the foreseeable future.

“I would expect consumers to still see in grocery stores, restaurants, everything still see we’ll deal with these ripples for a few months probably at least, till they kind of get worked out,” Estes said.