SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department reported the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County increased after weeks of decline.

From Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 544 new cases were recorded. That’s more than double the previous week

Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said the increase is consistent with national trends.

“I’m not that surprised that they went up because everywhere in the country is going up, so there’s no reason for us to be an exception for that,” Brock said. “I was a little surprised about how quickly it went up though.”