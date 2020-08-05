Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has reversed an order to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday sided with pipeline owner Energy Transfer to keep oil flowing while the environmental review is conducted.
On July 6, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the pipeline shut down within 30 days while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviews the environmental impact of the project.
The company had said the shutdown could cost it tens of millions of dollars.
