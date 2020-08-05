Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020, ordered the pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has reversed an order to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday sided with pipeline owner Energy Transfer to keep oil flowing while the environmental review is conducted.

On July 6, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the pipeline shut down within 30 days while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviews the environmental impact of the project.

The company had said the shutdown could cost it tens of millions of dollars.

Latest Stories