Couple welcomes 9-pound, 11-ounce baby on 9/11 at 9:11

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (ABC News) – A baby born on Sept. 11 at 9:11 p.m. would have been a tremendous coincidence.

But a baby born on Sept. 11 at 9:11 p.m. weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces? That’s remarkable.

But that’s the birth date, birth time and birth weight of Christina Malone-Brown, born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

“We have a true 9-11 baby,” her father, Justin Brown, told a local reporter.

The baby’s mother, Christina Malone-Brown, was scheduled for a cesarean section and got to the delivery room just before 9 p.m.

Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital

“Time was just rolling and then all of sudden we heard ‘wah!’ and they called it ‘9:11’ and then she got on the table and all of a sudden, ‘Oh my God she weighs 9 11,'” Justin Brown said.

“It’s a piece of joy on a day that’s so tragic,” Christina Malone-Brown said.