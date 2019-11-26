Couple wed in hospital after the groom was badly injured in a motorcycle crash in Alabama

MOBILE, AL (KCAU) – A hospital wedding for a man badly injured in a motorcycle crash five weeks ago and wasn’t supposed to recover.

Kenny Tatum’s injuries are severe. He was in a coma and wasn’t expected to come out of it.

Tatum suffered a collapsed lung and is paralyzed from his waist down.

He’s in the intensive care unit at USA Health University Hospital and has been through three surgeries so far.

Although Tatum is lying in a hospital bed, unable to move from the waist down, he is still in good spirits.

For one day, he’s hoping to forget it all and focus on one thing only…his wedding day.

Kenny Tatum was in a motorcycle crash last month and has been hospitalized since and he doesn’t remember much about the accident, but he does know this…

“Whatever I went through, she was there. She was there. I didn’t even know, I can’t tell you nothing. But she was there,” said Kenny Tatum.

“She” is Allison Flowers, Kenny’s fiance, and she’s been by his side since his accident.

Kenny and Allison dated more than 20 years ago, but the timing just wasn’t right. They reconnected through facebook four years ago.

“I’ll never leave her. She’s all I got. All I got. I love you,” said Tatum.

The love is there, and Kenny and Allison knew they didn’t want to wait another day to become husband and wife.

They just needed someone to officiate their wedding and they chose their personal injury attorney.

“Dearly beloved, we have come together in the presence of God to witness and bless the joining together of this man and this woman in holy matrimony,” said Andy Citron, personal injury attorney.

Allison and Kenny held hands and stared into each other’s eyes as they said their “I do’s” and exchanged rings.

Kenny says he doesn’t know why he’s alive but says he feels like the luckiest man in the world to have Allison by his side for the rest of his days.