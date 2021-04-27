Couple killed, baby survives crash in southwestern Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Nebraska say a Sidney couple has died in a two vehicle crash involving a semitrailer that left their 1-year-old baby hospitalized.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the crash happened Friday in Cheyenne County when a small sport utility vehicle driven by 51-year-old Brian Lee Johnson ran a stop sign at a rural intersection and hit a trailer being pulled by a semi.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Johnson and his wife, 24-year-old Catherine Noquera Johnson, died in the crash. First responders had to use equipment to remove the couple’s baby from the wreckage.

The baby was first taken to a Sidney hospital, then flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. Her medical conditional was not released.