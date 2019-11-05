Council pushes back final pit bull ban reading

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pit bull advocate, Chontelle Carter says, “I’m just ready for it to be over.”

Pit bull advocates eagerly awaiting council’s final decision concerning Sioux city’s pit bull ban, were left both confused and disappointed Monday.

Carter says, “So it’s very disheartening. It’s been on the agenda for weeks. It’s already been delayed once. I’m not sure why it’s delayed a second time.”

But while the vote on pit pulls was pushed back, a new animal ordinance is moving forward. Passing the first reading to Increase the fines for dogs that bite or are aggressive to anywhere between $100 to $750.

“Have penalties and fines so that people will take this seriously and know that dogs do bite. We need to do what we need to do to reduce the number of bites we have in this community,” says Councilman Dan Moore.

The new ordinance would also more than quadruple the city’s annual license fee for unneutered dogs and cats from $31 to $125, hoping to encourage pet owners to fix their furry friends.

Iowa’s state director for the Humane Society of the United States, Preston Moore says, “Science has shown that animals that aren’t spayed and neutered have a higher propensity to possibly be aggressive. Spaying and neutering animals reduces the risk of potentially aggressive behavior.”

And as for the pit bulls, the city says nothing will be finalized until these new animal control regulations go into effect for all animals.

Council Member, Rhonda Capron says, “We’re going to revise the ordinance. Make it stronger to cover all breeds and then we’ll vote on both.”

Moore says, “To make the community safer. That’s what this is all about is how can we make the community safer. How do we let pet owners enjoy their pets and still be responsible for their own actions and the actions of their pets.”

Sioux city isn’t the only one facing this issue. In Maquoketa Iowa, the town passed their third and final reading to repeal their pit bull ban on Monday.

Sioux city’s final reading will take place on November 25th.