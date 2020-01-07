Council pumps the breaks on Riverside Blvd. construction project

People living, working along the corridor speak out against the project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) The Iowa DOT has been studying riverside boulevard for years. Monday, they presented their findings before the community and city council, saying research shows a growing number of accidents near intersections and entrances.

Iowa DOT Assistant district engineer, Shane Tymkowicz says, “We are concerned about their safety.”

State transportation officials are proposing changing lanes down from 4 to 3 to help reduce accidents by what they believe could be 25%.

Tymkowicz says, “People that are doing the left-turn movements are out of the flow of traffic and that reduces the accidents you see in a corridor.”

But for folks living and working along the corridor, many feel strongly that the change would slow down traffic.

“With one lane south those poor people on the Blvd. are never going to get out of there,” says one resident.

“You’re reduced by a lane, it creates bottlenecking for residents trying to get in and out of riverside in a quick manner,” says Justin Truhe, another Riverside resident.

Sioux City Mayor, Bob Scott also among those questioning the efficiency of switching to 3 lanes, saying other factors could be contributing to the accidents.

“I don’t think they made an overwhelming argument other than some accidents. My argument is in some of these corridors we don’t do a very good job of traffic enforcement,” says Scott.

Truhe says, “I don’t think the problem is the lanes, I think the problem is people speeding through there. I don’t think it’s going to help anything going down to one lane.”

And while the council agrees the project could improve safety.

Scott says, “I think it will reduce traffic accident’s I don’t think there’s any question.”

A decision on the construction has been postponed to determine what’s best for the community.

Tymkowicz says, “Let them make the judgment of what they think is going to be better for the community. The travel time aspects and concerns people have of the safety benefits of doing the conversion.”