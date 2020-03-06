Coronavirus cases increase across United States

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC NEWS) – There is a growing concern over the coronavirus in other parts of the country.

The numbers in New York State have jumped, with the mayor calling it worrisome.

Cases in Washington State have doubled, and in California, thousands of Americans are being held on a cruise ship after a former passenger died due to the coronavirus.

Two Coast Guard choppers delivered test kits so current passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship can be tested.

As of Thursday night, all 2,400 passengers on board were ordered to confine themselves in their rooms.

The first case of the coronavirus in the United States was reported in Washington State in late January, and as of Thursday night, there are 162 confirmed cases across 18 states.

The number of cases in New York and Washington are doubling overnight.