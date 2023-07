DES MOINES, Iowa – The countdown to the Iowa State Fair is on. This weekend, we can celebrate early.

The Corndog Kickoff takes place Saturday, July 8. It’s a preview of the fair with live entertainment, fair foods, and an auction.

The money raised goes to fairground improvements.

Blue Ribbon Foundation Executive Director Peter Cownie sat down with WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson on Today in Iowa. Watch the entire interview below:

For more information about the Corndog Kickoff, click here.