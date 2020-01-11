Corn spill forms smooth path on Minnesota railroad tracks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Train tracks are filled with corn spilled from a train on a Canadian Pacific line and sat two inches deep for just under a half-mile, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Crystal, Minn. Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path for more than a third of a mile on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) – Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

The spill happened in Crystal, Minnesota, on the Canadian Pacific line. The Star Tribune reports the corn stretched for about 2,000 feet.

Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches deep the entire way, the Tribune estimates the spill would amount to about 900 bushels. That’s about $3,400 worth of corn on Tuesday’s prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled corn.

A train makes its way along a path where corn spilled from a train on a Canadian Pacific line and sat two inches deep for just under a half-mile, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Crystal, Minn. Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path for more than a third of a mile on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.