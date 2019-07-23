Corn catching up following late start

At this point in the growing season, soil experts say farmers have a reason to remain hopeful.

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU)- Farmers throughout Siouxland are finally starting to see progress in some of their crops despite the late planting season.

Several Siouxland farmers said even though they got a late start, their cornfields are growing faster than expected this year thanks to the continued rainfall and hot, humid temperatures. This outlook has some hopeful for good yields this fall.

“Through May I really didn’t know where we will be at,” said Kiel.

Like most Siouxland farmers, Jon Kiel said he was impacted by the late planting season.

“We can’t control the weather we can’t control any of it so we just put the seed in the ground and do anything we can to get what we get at the end of the year,” said Kiel.

At this point in the growing season, soil experts say farmers have a reason to remain hopeful.

“The crops are doing better than what they thought when we first started the year so that’s always been it’s been a good conversation and it’s just worrying about being able to get to the end without being too late,” said Joshua Plueger, a sales agronomist.

Corn crops have been growing especially fast this summer.

“Heat has definitely helped and having enough moisture in the ground this time of year is a real benefit for keeping the corn growing,” said Plueger.

Kiel believes at as long as winter waits till November his crops will be okay.

“With the corn, if the frost comes really early we will have light test weight corn wet corn coming in if you have light test weight corn which then doesn’t store as well,” said Kiel.

Whatever yields they harvest this year, farmers are expecting to receive more money for their crops.

“The prices have gotten back to where they could behave come up with corn and beans a little bit so the markets have come back because of that and they are showing fear of having a short crop,” said Kiel.

While the wet, warmer weather is good for corn, agronomists say other crops like may not be thriving as well under these conditions.