Cooking with Fareway – Pork Tenderloin

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) -- The first week in September means the peak of hurricane season is nearing. Statistically speaking, 61% of all named storms form in August and September.

So far in 2020, the Atlantic Basin has seen 15 named storms. Four of them have reached hurricane strength and one of them was a major hurricane. Major Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana last week with maximum winds at 150 mph.