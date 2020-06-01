Cooking with Fareway – Hydration

Tonight we'll have clear skies. It'll be warm & humid as the temperature drops off to 68° in Sioux City.

More heat & humidity is on track for Siouxland tomorrow! With ample sunshine we'll hit a high in the mid 90s - 94° is the expected high temperature. Toward the evening hours we've got a chance of some scattered thunderstorms rolling through along the leading edge of a cold front. Given the energy in the atmosphere, we'll have a shot at a couple of severe thunderstorms occurring and there's a Slight Risk out from the National Weather Service of seeing large hail & damaging wind gusts associated with the thunderstorms. The window of opportunity appears to line up between about 5 PM and 11 PM Tuesday for severe weather with the greatest chances in northern Siouxland along the Iowa/Minnesota border.