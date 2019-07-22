Convivio Democrata, an event for Latino voters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the Iowa Caucus just over seven months away, voters in the Hawkeye State are taking to educate themselves about the candidates.

Down at Riverside Park, The Woodbury County Democrats sponsored a “Convivio Democrata” event, aimed to gauge what issues are most important to Latino voters. The event had stalled by area political organizations and speakers from all over the country.

“Having people who’s not voting or who’s not educated about the proper candidates on which they are going to give their vote so I think it’s very important to have the basic education about politics and what the caucus and the votes and all that means for the community, the city, the state, country so it’s very important,” said the event coordinator, Isaac Quinonez.

The Iowa Caucus is on February 3, 2020.