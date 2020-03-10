Consulting group hired to help develop historic Badgerow Building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Chicago-based consulting group has been hired by the City of Sioux City to help develop the historic Badgerow Building downtown.

Council members voted 4-to-1 within the hour to spend $60,000 on the deal.

The contract would allow Hunden Strategic Partners to assist in the process of selecting developers for the historic Badgerow Building, recently purchased by the city for $750,000.

Mayor Bob Scott was the lone no vote, saying the building already has several developers interested and he doubts the record of Hunden.

