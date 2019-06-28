Consider pet safety in the heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the heat, it’s important to remember to keep a close eye on our pets. Dog owners should use common sense in extreme temperatures.

If the outdoor temp is too hot for you to be comfortable outside, it’s probably not good for your pet either.

In the summertime, the temperature inside your car can get up to 30 degrees hotter than it is outside. That can turn very dangerous for pets in cars very quickly.

“There is no reason whatsoever, unless your taking your dog to the vet that your dog should be in the car. especially not while you go shopping. Just leave your dog at home in the air conditioning and look out for his wellbeing,” Chris Wall with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said.

If you think your dog is overheating, here’s are a few things to look for; heavy panting, fast heart rate, unconsciousness and vomiting. If that happens, seek veterinary care right away.