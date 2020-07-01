Connecticut man arrested for eluding officers at high rate of speed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Connecticut man was arrested near Lincoln after eluding police at a high rate of speed.

According to authorities, around 1:45 a.m. central time Tuesday, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) observed an Acura traveling eastbound speeding on Interstate 80 near Milford at mile marker 382.

The trooper clocked the Acura at 123 mph on I-80.

After clocking the Acura at 123 mph, the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Acura refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed.

The trooper then initiated a pursuit according to officials.

The Acura exited I-80 on West O Street in Lincoln at mile marker 395 and began heading west on O Street.

As the Acura continued at a high rate of speed, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for the public’s safety.

Authorities reported that a short time later, another trooper located the Acura traveling south at 98 mph on NW 48th Street.

The trooper was able to perform a traffic stop on the Acura and take the driver into custody.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey Hackett, 21, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, and traffic violations.

Hackett was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.