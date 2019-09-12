Congressman Steve King hosting town hall in Palo Alto County

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Congressman Steve King announces he will be hosting a town hall meeting in Palo Alto County on Monday, September 16.

The Palo Alto County town hall will be held in Ruthben, Iowa at the Ruthben Senior Center located at 1203 Gowrie Street, starting at noon, and running until 1:00 p.m.

King has pledged to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties in the 4th Congressional District this year, and, as scheduled, this town hall in Palo Alto County will be the 38th town hall King will have hosted in the district since January.

The town hall is open to the public.