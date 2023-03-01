SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City has officially started soliciting bids for the Cone Park trail project.

The project will construct new bike-only trails and amenities at both Cone Park and Sertoma Park. Part of the project at Sertoma Park will include a skills development section for beginners and the Cone Park trail portion will be for those with intermediate riding skills.

Bidders will also have the option of putting a bid on a smaller project at Sertoma Park which would include a jump lines zone. This portion of the project will only be completed if the winning bidder puts a bid on this project.

At their February 27 meeting, the Sioux City City Council approved the plans and specifications for the Cone Park project, the final piece of the puzzle before the project could go out for bid. The project is estimated to cost $1.13 million. The city has over $3 million in its budget for the project. Of the $3 million budget, the city has contributed about $632,000 while the rest is from private contributions and grants.

A pre-bid meeting will take place on March 9 and bid documents are not expected back until the bid opening on March 21. After bids are opened during the public meeting it is expected that the Sioux City City Council will make their decision on awarding the project in the next few weeks.

“The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder,” the city’s advertisement reads.

According to the information on the city’s website, the project will have to be completed by May 15, 2024.