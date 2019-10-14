Cone-Acopia wraps up Sioux City’s Fall Fest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — And for the finale to Fall Fest, the city held its first-ever Cone-Acopia at Cone Park.

The lodge was decked out fall decorations, fun games for the kids, a beer garden and even a pumpkin rolling contest down the sledding hill. It’s a great use for the park outside the winter season.

“There’s so much room for this kind of event in the community, having something for everyone. Adults can come out and do some beer tasting wine tasting, the kids can do a pumpkin roll, there’s something for everyone out here, cone park provided the perfect venue for it,” said John Byrnes of Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

The city hopes to make Cone-Acopia an annual event with even more fall fun next year.

