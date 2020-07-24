Concerns of disaster relief shortage due to pandemic

The U.S. is two months into the Atlantic hurricane season, and there currently a few active tropical storms located in the Gulf of Mexico. A common thought that goes along with natural disasters is relief and recovery from such incidents.

While the U.S. is in the middle of a pandemic, worries have begun to surface about the lack of volunteers funding for responses to natural disasters. The pandemic has caused the cancellation of many fundraising events, and the slow down in the economy is also causing corporate donations to slow down.

With non-profits already stretched due to response to COVID-19, or having workers and volunteers be directly affected by either the virus or financial strain from it, they have stated their concerns for the long-term financial stability of their organizations.

The key to disaster relief is the volunteers that step up during times of need, but the America Red Cross has raised concerns that a large amount of their typical volunteer group is a part of an older age range, which happens to be more affected by the virus. They’re concerned that if a disaster did occur, they could see a significant drop in volunteers.

Additional strain comes in the form of the need for more shelters and volunteers for the shelters, due to the need to practice social distancing.