JERSEYVILLE, Illi. – The pandemic has proved just how crucial a fast internet connection is, but rural parts of the country can struggle with basic broadband service.
Placed atop a water tower in rural Illinois or a grain bin in town, the towers throughout these parts of the riverbend help to keep this small town in a rural part of the country connected.
Wisper, the Illinois-based high-speed wireless company is currently in six states, trying to offer high access internet for rural parts of the region stuck at home working or virtual learning during COVID-19.
“Just like cable and DSL except we don’t require a phone line or cable into your house. We install an antenna on the outside of your house or office and run a cable down to a wireless router just like anybody else, except we’re coming from local towers and buildings in the area,” Wisper founder and CEO Nathan Stooke said.
The company is using money it received from the Connect America Fund.
So far, there are rural internet connections in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The plan is to install more than 80,000 connections across rural areas.
Latest Stories
- Mick Mulvaney among White House aides resigning after Capitol riot
- January 7: Virus-related deaths in Iowa surpass 4,000, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
- 1st jobless report of 2021: US unemployment claims remain high as 787,000 file for aid
- Company installing internet connection on silos, water towers in rural part of America
- Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach