Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth

Bishop Richard Howell poses Aug. 19, 2021 beside some of the 630 solar panels on the roof of Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis The church is one of many “community solar” providers popping up around the U.S. as surging demand for renewable energy inspires new approaches. Aug. 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As demand for renewable energy surges, “community solar” installations are popping up around the U.S.

They’re larger than home rooftop systems but smaller than utility-scale complexes. Community solar gardens are located atop buildings, or on abandoned factory grounds and farms.

Customers subscribe to portions of energy sent to the grid and get credits that reduce their electricity bills.

Barb and Gerald Bauer stroll along a row of solar panels on their farm near Faribault, Minn., on Aug. 20, 2021, They say leasing land for the “community solar” garden removes several acres from crop production but provides extra revenue. Many community solar providers are popping up around the U.S. as surging demand for renewable energy inspires new approaches. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Ahmad Kian, president of Apadana Solar Technologies, poses Aug. 20, 2021 beneath a “community solar” garden his company designed for installation atop Ramp A, a downtown parking garage in Minneapolis. The installation consists of 3,760 panels on a parking deck overlooking the Twins’ baseball stadium. Aug. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The entrance to a “community solar” garden bears a “Danger” message, at the farm of Barb and Gerald Bauer, in Faribault, Minn. The Bauers lease the land to Cooperative Energy Futures of Minneapolis. The cooperative develops community solar projects in the Twin Cities area. Many community solar providers are popping up around the U.S. as surging demand for renewable energy inspires new approaches. at the Bauer farm Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Stand out solar panels near corn growing on Barb and Gerald Bauer’s farm Aug. 20, 2021, near Faribault, Minn. They say leasing land for the “community solar” garden removes several acres from crop production but provides extra revenue. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A “community solar” installation is atop the Ramp A parking garage near the Minnesota Twins’ baseball stadium in downtown Minneapolis Aug. 20, 2021. The 3,760-panel project is operated by Cooperative Energy Futures, one of many community solar providers popping up around the U.S. as surging demand for renewable energy inspires new approaches. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Operations director Ken Reineccius of Pax Christi Catholic Community poses Aug. 19, 2021 beside rows of solar panels atop the church roof in Eden Prairie, Minn. The suburban church near the Twin Cities is among many community solar providers popping up around the U.S. as surging demand for renewable energy inspires new approaches. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Noy Koumalasy, left, and Keith Dent discuss their enrollment in a “community solar” program Aug. 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. The couple say subscribing to a solar garden at nearby Shiloh Temple International Ministries has lowered their utility bills an average of $98 per year while supporting renewable energy. Aug. 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The model attracts people who can’t afford rooftop solar or live where it’s not accessible, such as renters. More than 40 states have at least one community solar operation. But in some places, growth is hampered by debates over who should be allowed to enter the market.