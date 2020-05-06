Communities across the US come together to celebrate safely

(CNN) – In the midst of a pandemic, drive-bys have become a crucial way to celebrate and make people feel special.

From birthday parties, to graduations, to just driving by to make someone feel special, Americans are gathering in their cars to show people that they are worthy of a celebration despite needing to be six feet apart.

In Alabama, one WWII veteran got to celebrate his birthday with a parade. The celebration was upgraded with the help of the fire department, and people also got to sing happy birthday but at a safe distance

In Kentucky, the city of Pikeville have been turned into a drive-thru yearbook. The city has placed banners around the downtown area, displaying photos of the seniors who did not get the senior year they expected. The idea is that anyone can drive by, and celebrate their accomplishments.

And in Kansas, there was an unexpected show of love and support for a six-year-old girl terminal brain cancer. A family friend decided a drive by would be a good way to celebrate the girl’s birthday but to their surpise, it turned out to be mean a lot more than expected.

People even participated from neighboring states. The girl’s mom said it was emotional even for her. She said she was thankful for everything they did for her daughter.