Commercial Chaos for a Cure fundraiser to help raise money for June E. Nylen Cancer Center

SANBORN, Iowa (KCAU) — Northwest Iowa will be host to many big rigs next week in an effort to raise funds for cancer.

The Commercial Chaos for a Cure will be held for two days in conjunction with Sanborn’s Railroad Days festivities on July 26 and 27. The 6th annual event will go toward the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Partnering with the Tri-State Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, there will be a truck show on Friday and Saturday. Friday night, a truck pull will take place. There will then be a Semi poker run Saturday.

They are expected about 100 semi-trucks to participate this year.

This year’s money will be going towards a new CT scanner and a second TrueBeam advanced medical linear accelerator that the Cancer Center can use to treat cancer will speed and accuracy.

Over the past five years of the event, more than $52,000 has been raised to benefit the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

