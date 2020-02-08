Colorado woman’s determination helps track down her stolen puppy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO) – A 12-week-old puppy was snatched right in front of his Colorado home.

His owner determined to get him back and took matters into her own hands, leading her own investigation.

It’s a tale of bravery and perseverance.

“I would do anything to get my dog back,” said Brandy Trejo, dog owner.

Little Junior made it home after being picked up by strangers in the middle of the street in front of his home in broad daylight.

“I’ve been down in the dumps. Crying every day crying myself to sleep,” said Trejo.

Brandy Trejo and her family were heartbroken to find Junior has escaped from the backyard after being let out on Sunday morning.

After searching for hours, they learned from a neighbor Junior hadn’t just run away.

“These two men pulled up and said ‘Hey, that’s my neighbor’s dog’ and pretty much just snatched him and took off,” said Junior’s owner.

Brandi and her husband then realized a neighbor across the street had cameras mounted that may have caught the dog-nappers.

“He sent a text and said ‘Hey, did some lady in a Honda pass the dog?’ we were like ‘Yes,’ and he said he got the whole thing,” said Trejo.

The neighbor’s security footage showed two vehicles stopped right at the intersection in front of her home.

The license plate number clear in the shots and right next to the vehicle was Junior.

With little help from the police so far, Brandi did the only thing she could think of.

“I called a private investigator to find my dog and sure enough I found the address all the way in Falcon,” said Trejo.

With the police on the line, she confronted the thieves herself.

“[I] went and knocked on the door and showed them a flyer. I said ‘Hey have you seen my dog because I heard from someone in your neighborhood that you got a new dog that looks just like mine.’ She said they do have him. They said they were planning on dropping him back off after the storm. If you were going to do that, why would you buy him a new collar and new bowls? They were not planning on giving him back,” said Junior’s owner.

A paw-sitive outcome thanks to a neighbor’s security system, reuniting a family.

While this story had a happy ending, authorities say it’s best to leave these kinds of investigations to police for your own safety.