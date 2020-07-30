Colorado baking start-up receives unexpected gift

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CNN) – Two young business owners in Colorado aren’t letting coronavirus get them down.

Zyaire Hawkins, 11, and Char’Les Hawkins, 9, are the CEOs of Little Sistas Treats.

“The girls have business meetings. They are serious about this thing,” said Marietta Hawkins.

Marietta Hawkins said the young entrepreneurs love doing research for their business.

While picking up a friend’s birthday cake from Sugar Sisters Bakery in Castlerock, Marietta told the owners she wanted to bring her daughters to the store and show them some baking possibilities.

“And I took my girls over there, and the employee, I said, hey can you go get the sisters? I want them to meet my girls, Little Sistas Treats,” said Marietta.

When the Sugar Sisters finally came out, the Little Sistas were in for an unexpected treat.

“They were balling, and they were like,” said Marietta.

“We’ve been trying to find you on Facebook,” one of the owners of Sugar Sisters Bakery said.

“We’ve just been waiting for them to come in,” said Molly Witt, Sugar Sisters Bakery Co-Owner.

Sugar Sisters owners Molly Witt and Rebekah Lydon said Marietta’s story about her daughters’ business stuck with them, and they wanted to uplift these little girls who will face many challenges.

“Beka texted me and was like ‘I have an idea. Why don’t we give all of our COVID donation money to the girls,'” said Witt.

After one month of searching for Zyair and Char’Les, they finally walked through the door.

“We said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re here, and we are so excited that you are here.’ The two sistas, the Sugar Sistas, it was just meant to be,” said Rebekah Lydon.

Witt and Lydon gave Zyair and Char’Les $1,015.

While their mom screamed with excitement, Zyair and Charles were a little more reserved but just as grateful and excited about what this means for the future of Little Sistas Treats.

“We want to get a food truck. We want to hire other young girls,” said Zyaire.

“We want to inspire other children to be their own CEOs,” said Char’Les.