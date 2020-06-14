College adventurers to visit all 531 Nebraska cities

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The threat of COVID-19 isn’t stopping a pair of University of Nebraska-Omaha sophomores from completing their unexpected summer adventure.

Seth Varner and Austin Schneider from Wahoo, Nebraska, are touring Nebraska to visit all 531 of the state’s incorporated communities before returning to class in the fall.

Their “Nebraska 531” tour included a stop in South Sioux City Saturday morning. This is their 266th stop since beginning their travels, and one of 22 stops the pair had planned today. Today’s stop marks the tour’s halfway point.

The college sophomores hit the road on April 22, and won’t end the statewide adventure until late August. So far, the coronavirus hasn’t detoured their plans too much.

“It’s been kinda crazy…a little bit…a lot of adapting [to] the situations around us. We try to stay safe and stay in the car as much as possible. We use lots of Germ-X and use social distancing and wear masks in areas where there are spikes in cases,” says Schneider.

Varner adds, “Like if they want to give us a tour in their car, we’ll do that. We did that in Wausa the other day and they kind of showed us around for about 10 minutes, and then we were on our way. Just little things like that…we’re able to make social connections with people. It’s just not as much as we could if the pandemic wasn’t going on.”

To-date, their longest excursion is 450 miles in one day.

You can follow their adventure by visiting their Facebook page, “Visit531Nebraska.”