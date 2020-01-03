Climbers get “lit up” for night on Long Lines wall

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An earthly mission on the minds of a group gathered at Sioux City’s Long Lines Rec Center.

Workers tell us a new headlight wall climbing series continues to grow with about a dozen folks on the wall for this month’s event.

For about $10, you can climb in the dark on the first Wednesday of every month.

Workers say the concept provides a different feel for climbers.

“For the first one we had mostly members, a couple of other walk-ins came by. This week it’s already a lot busier than it was last week, I think maybe right now we have 10 or so people in there and so it’s looking like it’ll continue to grow from there,” says Bill Lane, Climbing Wall Coordinator.

The climbing wall at Long Lines Rec Center has been challenging climber for more than a decade.

