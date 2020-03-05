Cleanup continues after deadly Nashville tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCAU) – The cleanup efforts continue in Tennessee as the Governor calls a state of emergency after the deadliest day of tornadoes in seven years.

At least two dozen people were killed and more than 200 others were treated at area hospitals.

Two powerful tornadoes touched down Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The tornado that touched down in the east Nashville area was classified as an EF-3.

The tornado that leveled neighborhoods in Putnam County was classified as an EF-4 with winds up to 175 mph.