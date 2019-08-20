City Council defers Sioux City waste water treatment vote

For the fifth time in almost a year, the Sioux City City Council has deferred a major change in Siouxland’s waste water treatment.

The council will now wait 90 days before another vote on whether Mayor Bob Scott can issue a notice of termination to North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.

The notice means that four years after the delivery date, those communities can no longer use Sioux City’s wastewater treatment facility. Council members say they need more time to decide this issue because the notice will completely change the current agreement.

“It would be different if we’re doing amendments to an existing agreement, but we’re doing a complete over hall to the agreement. It takes time because we want to get the best agreement that we can for all parties,” Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

The Sioux City City Council is now scheduled to vote on the waste water termination notice in November.