City Council candidates take questions during public radio forum

Sioux City council member Rhonda Capron is facing 4 challengers in the upcoming city election.



Those candidates all getting a chance to speak to voters during a radio forum Wednesday hosted by KWIT Radio. The event giving people the chance to get to know the candidates and why they’re running for council.



Incumbent Capron spoke about her commitment to making Sioux City’s riverfront a jewel for the community.



Businessman Michael Bayala says he is focused on spending concerns and transparency with the council, while restaurant owner Julie Schoenherr is touting her business background.



Local hip hop artist Rosario Perez Junior says he wants to make a difference in the world, starting with his home town and Native American activist Micheal O’Connor shared similar thoughts, saying he feels responsible for his community.



For Sioux City voters, the forum provided a great opportunity to learn more before they cast their ballots.

“I actually thought that this was a great opportunity to grab and go per se to have this lunchtime, this lunch ours to engage the community and I thought that the public radio station did a phenomenal job putting this together,” said Treyla Lee who attended the event.

The top two vote-getters in the October 8th primary will advance to the city election set for Novemeber 5th.

